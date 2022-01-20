Tennessee alleged home burglars pose as Amazon delivery workers

A man accused of pouring gasoline on his pregnant girlfriend and lighting her on fire has posted bond in Detroit, Michigan. Devonne Marsh posted a $5,000 bond and walked out of jail in Wayne County, Michigan on Friday after being arrested two days earlier for allegedly lighting his girlfriend, who is 6 and a half months pregnant with twins, on fire and burning over 60% of her body, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

