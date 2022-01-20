Fire damages 4 businesses in Osceola, Missouri

The Clinton, Missouri, Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a fire in downtown Osceola, Missouri, that damaged four businesses.

According to the department, two large commercial buildings were involved in the fire.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, fire crews weren't able to make entry into the building to reach the source of the fire.

Firefighters attempted a defensive fire attack. No reports of injuries were immediately available.

By 9 p.m. Thursday, the department said the fire had reached a smoldering stage. Overnight, local fire departments will tend to the fire.

Throughout the firefight, 21 tanker trucks, three aerial trucks, roughly 100 firefighters and several pumpers were involved, per a department Facebook post.

The department will release more information when it's available.

Osceola is about an hour and 40 minutes southeast of Kansas City, Missouri.