ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Applications now open to become Dodge's 'chief donut maker'

By Natalia Escalante
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LL9N1_0drLssyS00

Dodge is looking to hire a "chief donut maker", an “auto adventure of a lifetime,” the company said.

Applications are now open to become the chief donut maker, who will represent the brand in an SRT Hellcat for a year while making $150,000 without having to leave their regular job.

The chief donut maker will attend events like the Detroit Auto Show, meet with engineers and designers to see what Dodge is working on, learn to drive “like a pro” with the Radford Racing School in Arizona and join the pit crew.

The ambassador will document the experiences online and help influence the Dodge brand.

“The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statment. “We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America.”

Applicants must submit a video that’s between 30 seconds and two minutes long to explain why they are the best fit for the position. Anyone can apply.

Applications are open from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28. The first 10,000 eligible applicants will be judged by a panel that includes champion wrestler Bill Goldberg. The winner will be announced in the spring.

For more information, visit Dodge’s website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Wants To Give America's Ultimate Donut Maker $150,000

If you see a deserted parking lot and can't resist the temptation to create some smoke-filled donuts or light your rear tires up at any given opportunity, you may want to pay attention. Dodge has announced it is on the lookout for its first-ever Chief Donut Maker and, no, they're not talking about the glazed and doughy dessert.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Detroit, MI
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Dually Is The Poshest Pickup In Town

With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, we can see that the premium British marque is not afraid to dip its toes into the high-riding segments but we doubt they'd ever set foot in the truck market. A company specialist in Florida, however, has put together a rather special creation that merges one of the brand's classics with the fundamentals of an American work truck. Bear in mind, it is not as refined as what you would expect a factory-approved bespoke build to be.
FLORIDA STATE
Motor1.com

There's Finally A Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 We Can All Afford

With a starting price of $72,900 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly cheap. Not many can afford to spend a small fortune on a car that will likely be driven just a few days a month. Finally, there’s a way more affordable option - a bargain, if you want - that allows you to enter the Shelby GT500 world.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Worst New Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022

Full-size pickup trucks have come a long way in recent years. Large trucks were once gas guzzlin’ powerhouses with rough ride qualities. Today, some full-size pickup trucks have refined cabins and great handling. While trucks like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 are great buys, some full-size trucks still lack the value to top their vehicle segment. Here are the three worst new full-size pickup trucks for 2022.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Goldberg
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Plymouth GTX Revived From Decades Of Hibernation

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. The 1970 Plymouth GTX was one of America's first muscle cars that embraced the high-performance focus prevalent in the early 1970s. Models such as the Roadrunner and Barracuda set the stage for Plymouth to become the leading performance manufacturer in the nation. This was expressed in sales figures as the stripped-down high horsepower muscle cars became even more popular as time went by. Unfortunately, we all know where the story ended for these beloved American icons as the raging oil crisis eventually overtook the automotive industry and created an anti-automotive movement. These cars represented true freedom for the masses, and for many, they still do, but all good things must inevitably come to an end. When you find one hidden, you have to expect you'll at least need the best floor liners you can find, and get to work.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Watch A 1970 Chevelle SS454 Take On A 1970 Buick GS 455: Video

There’s no denying that 1970 was a great year for muscle cars. General Motors’ own muscle car lineup that year consisted of icons like the Chevy Chevelle 454SS, Pontiac GTO Judge and Buick GSx, among others, while GM’s rivals had their own impressive offerings like the 1970 Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang Mach 1.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Doughnut#The Radford Racing School
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Motorious

Has This Man Solved The Mystery Of The Missing 1444 GT350?

This car has been missing for over 50 years and now it may just have an awesome surprise in store for all of us classic Shelby enthusiasts. Carroll Shelby made a name for himself over half a century ago for building some of the fastest Ford racing champions to ever the track. Many of his cars were used in autocross, road racing, and drag racing because of their extreme versatility for all things fast. Drag racing has always been a particularly popular autosport in America because of the ease of access and low cost. So it should come as no surprise that the car we are about to show you was exactly that, a Shelby Mustang equipped to kick some severe Camaro tail at the drag strip.
CARS
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
BUYING CARS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy