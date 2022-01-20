Applications now open to become Dodge's 'chief donut maker'

Dodge is looking to hire a "chief donut maker", an “auto adventure of a lifetime,” the company said.

Applications are now open to become the chief donut maker, who will represent the brand in an SRT Hellcat for a year while making $150,000 without having to leave their regular job.

The chief donut maker will attend events like the Detroit Auto Show, meet with engineers and designers to see what Dodge is working on, learn to drive “like a pro” with the Radford Racing School in Arizona and join the pit crew.

The ambassador will document the experiences online and help influence the Dodge brand.

“The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statment. “We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America.”

Applicants must submit a video that’s between 30 seconds and two minutes long to explain why they are the best fit for the position. Anyone can apply.

Applications are open from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28. The first 10,000 eligible applicants will be judged by a panel that includes champion wrestler Bill Goldberg. The winner will be announced in the spring.

For more information, visit Dodge’s website .