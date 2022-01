Did you know that the Red Cross declared there is a national blood crisis in the United States? Blood is the gift of life and the Flanders, Riverhead, Northampton Community Association and the Flanders Fire Department are hosting in a blood drive on Sunday, January 30 from 11 am to 5 pm at the Flanders Men’s Club, 1018 Flanders Road in Flanders. Appointments preferred and you can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-933-2566 or call Barbara Swislosky at 631-574-8958 or Patty Hopkins at 631- 727-3977 if you have questions. If you can set a time to donate it would be most appreciative. These are critical times and your help is needed.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO