NASCAR will host a two-day Next Gen organizational test this week at Phoenix Raceway, marking the Cup Series‘ final preseason shakedown before the 2022 schedule commences. Cars are set be on track in the desert Tuesday and Wednesday, and the venue just so happens to be the championship destination. NASCAR.com will live stream all of the action on its YouTube channel. Each day’s sessions will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. See below to watch.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO