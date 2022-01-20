Winter blast felt across Texas, with Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of South Texas

Texas is feeling the chill from a blast of winter weather. Much of the state is experiencing brisk wind chills, and some spots are seeing the impacts of wintry precipitation as well.

It's all due to the arrival of a cold and frigid arctic air mass that experts say will set the stage for a winter weather threat from south Texas to the Carolinas on Friday into Saturday.

The main part of Texas that could experience a round of icy weather is over the central and southern part of the state. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect late Thursday for places like Victoria, Corpus Christi, and most of south Texas.

At or near freezing temperatures are expected in Houston for Friday morning. We could also see another round of below freezing temps Saturday morning.

Winter returns after tonight's cold front passes. The chance for significant wintry precipitation remains low.