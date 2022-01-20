ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 06:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility and cold wind chills are occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with visibility one half mile or less at times. Wind chills to 40 below are occuring. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Cold wind chills to 40 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Large snow drifts will form. Winds will decrease this evening and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 11:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY While locally windy conditions will exist across the Crest of the Sierra Nevada, a majority of the wind speeds across the area have dropped below warning criteria. Therefore, the high wind warning has been allowed to expire.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility and cold wind chills are occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with visibility one half mile or less at times. Wind chills to 40 below are occuring. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Cold wind chills to 40 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Large snow drifts will form. Winds will decrease this evening and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT

