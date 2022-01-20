Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility and cold wind chills are occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with visibility one half mile or less at times. Wind chills to 40 below are occuring. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 30 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. Cold wind chills to 40 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Large snow drifts will form. Winds will decrease this evening and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO