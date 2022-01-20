ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson says that Jesse Eisenberg 'didn't acknowledge' her on the set of 'The Social Network'

By Olivia Singh
 2 days ago
Dakota Johnson and Jesse Eisenberg in "The Social Network."

Sony Pictures Releasing

  • Dakota Johnson said that "The Social Network" costar Jesse Eisenberg "didn't acknowledge" her on set.
  • In a conversation with Andrew Garfield for Vanity Fair, Johnson said perhaps the star was "in character."
  • Johnson played a Stanford student and Eisenberg starred as Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 film.

Dakota Johnson said that her costar Jesse Eisenberg ignored her when she joined him and Andrew Garfield for lunch on the set of " The Social Network ."

"You and Jesse were so busy on that movie and I was obviously in for four seconds," Johnson, who had a minor role in the 2010 film , told Garfield in a new conversation for Vanity Fair . "And I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day."

Johnson recalled Garfield, who had a breakthrough performance as Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, asking her "loads of questions" during their interaction.

"You were really nice," she said.

"And Jesse didn't acknowledge me," Johnson continued. "He was probably in character."

In response, Garfield said that Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, "was probably overwhelmed by…"

"…my beauty," Johnson chimed in.

Dakota Johnson in "The Social Network."

Sony Pictures Releasing

David Fincher's "The Social Network" marked the second film role for Johnson, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. In her conversation with Garfield, the star said that she was "so nervous" about her part.

Johnson appeared in one scene opposite Justin Timberlake , who starred as Napster cofounder Sean Parker. She portrayed a French major at Stanford who went by Amy rather than her full name, Amelia Ritter.

Sean discovered Facebook — then known as TheFacebook — through Amy, who called the social networking site "freakishly addictive." He later arranged a meeting with Mark and Eduardo, and suggested that they drop "The" and refer to their site as "Facebook."

Garfield, for his part, has spoken highly of Eisenberg over the years.

The "Amazing Spider-Man" actor previously voiced his adoration of his costar in a featurette for Moviefone . And in a 2021 video as part of BuzzFeed's thirst tweets series, Garfield mentioned his "love for Jesse Eisenberg and the relationship that we created" for "The Social Network."

A representative for Jesse Eisenberg didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

