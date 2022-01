Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia’s fallout led to headlines. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say already about Porsha Williams‘ engagement. They were shocked she began a romance with Simon Guobadia. When he appeared on the show, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha denied they had a real friendship. So she didn’t feel she violated the girl code. When Andy Cohen had Porsha on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her spinoff, Porsha once again denied a friendship with Falynn. And she said Falynn’s time on the show didn’t work out because she befriended Kenya Moore instead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO