SAN ANTONIO — A south Texas family is on a desperate search for their 6-year-old Yorkie after they say she got out from their yard in late December. "We miss her so very much. We've had her since the moment she took her first breath and I actually delivered her," said Samantha Domingo as she sat along side her husband Rey. She's talking about her family's dog Roxie. Domingo added, "It's been three weeks and three days, and it feels like three years."

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO