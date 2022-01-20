Columbus man sentenced 41 years to life for murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A judge sentenced a man convicted of murder to 41 years to life in prison.

In July of 2020, Jaylon Walker, 24, shot Devontay Stanton, 23, who later died from his injuries. Walker was arrested the next month in connection with the shooting.

Walker was convicted of a list of felonies in Dec. 2021 including aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping, and murder. The judge also convicted Walker of three counts of having a weapon under disability.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.