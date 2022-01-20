ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus man sentenced 41 years to life for murder

By Tony Mirones
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A judge sentenced a man convicted of murder to 41 years to life in prison.

In July of 2020, Jaylon Walker, 24, shot Devontay Stanton, 23, who later died from his injuries. Walker was arrested the next month in connection with the shooting.

Gun pointed at police officer

Walker was convicted of a list of felonies in Dec. 2021 including aggravated burglary, felonious assault, kidnapping, and murder. The judge also convicted Walker of three counts of having a weapon under disability.

END POVERTY
2d ago

You took a life and wasted your own, May God have mercy on your demonic soul.

sheraa
1d ago

Put him down ….his existence is meaningless … society will spend the rest of his life caring for him …why ?

