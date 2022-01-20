Study: Instructional Mode Played No Significant Role in COVID-19-Related Learning Loss in Indiana Public Schools in 2020-21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools reduced its quarantine time to five days for students and staff as dozens of schools remain in temporary virtual instruction. The changes follow Centers for Disease Control and Maryland Department of Health guidance, a school district announcement stated. Sixty-five schools in Baltimore City were in a temporary virtual instruction mode on Friday, representing about 40% of the district’s schools. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School juniors Keith Helfer and Summer Hubbard told WJZ students are on the verge of walkouts. “I guess paranoia would almost be the word to describe it,” said Helfer. “A virtual option would help...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO