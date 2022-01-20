Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 13:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow occurring, with an additional 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are possible for the winter storm watch. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO