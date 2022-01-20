ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-21 06:03:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER WEATHER...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Upper San Joaquin River, Yosemite NP outside of the valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 11:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-22 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY While locally windy conditions will exist across the Crest of the Sierra Nevada, a majority of the wind speeds across the area have dropped below warning criteria. Therefore, the high wind warning has been allowed to expire.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 11 inches, are possible. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 13:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow occurring, with an additional 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are possible for the winter storm watch. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 06:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow occurring. Light freezing rain possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2 inches are expected. A light glaze of ice is possible. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Additonal snow accumulations of 2 inches are expected. * WHERE...Summits of Dalton Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow over Dalton Highway Summits. Large snow drifts will form. Winds will decrease through the day today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-22 13:57:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-23 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and freezing rain expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 inches to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of up to one tenth inch are expected. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. Snow will increase this afternoon and continue into Sunday. Freezing rain is possible this afternoon through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

