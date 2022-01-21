ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walz Spending Plan Includes $150 To $350 Checks Directly To Minnesota Households

By WCCO-TV Staff
 1 day ago

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz wants to send 2.7 million Minnesota households a “Walz check” this year, thanks to a record-breaking surplus of state funds.

The checks are part of his supplemental spending plan, earmarking money from a projected $7.7 billion surplus.

Some single filers would qualify for $150 while married couples that make up to a certain amount would get $350.

He also proposes $1,500 payments to frontline workers, and sparing unemployment insurance tax hikes for businesses.

“It’s about making sure we’re lifting up those who are hurt hardest during the pandemic, and it’s making sure that there’s a long range vision about where Minnesota is going — and world economy — and we are well positioned to do that,” Walz said.

There’s also money for caregivers and investments in higher eduction in the sweeping proposal.

Republicans criticize the “Walz checks” as an election year gimmick.

Comments / 10

401 K PB Plan
21h ago

Sorry but what is this? A hand out to buy groceries? Otherwise, folks can’t pay rents, cars, insurance with $350.00. Keep voting for these clowns in office and will get what you wish for

Reply
10
BEARTOWNER2020
16h ago

7 billion in overpayment ????Do the math... give it back to all eligible Minnesotans ....almost 2,000 each to give back from what you took...

Reply(1)
7
RottenRalph
11h ago

The money will go to welfare cases with kids. Even if they never paid into the tax that is now surplus! Give it back to those of us who overpaid the taxes that resulted in the surplus

Reply
3
 

