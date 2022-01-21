Walz Spending Plan Includes $150 To $350 Checks Directly To Minnesota Households

Originally published Jan. 20, 2022

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz wants to send 2.7 million Minnesota households a “Walz check” this year, thanks to a record-breaking surplus of state funds.

The checks are part of his supplemental spending plan, earmarking money from a projected $7.7 billion surplus.

Some single filers would qualify for $150 while married couples that make up to a certain amount would get $350.

He also proposes $1,500 payments to frontline workers, and sparing unemployment insurance tax hikes for businesses.

“It’s about making sure we’re lifting up those who are hurt hardest during the pandemic, and it’s making sure that there’s a long range vision about where Minnesota is going — and world economy — and we are well positioned to do that,” Walz said.

There’s also money for caregivers and investments in higher eduction in the sweeping proposal.

Republicans criticize the “Walz checks” as an election year gimmick.