GUHH Star Sam Wright Breaks Down His Recent Arrest

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the latest episode of 1883. Say goodbye to the cowboy. On the latest episode of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which dropped Sunday, it was a dramatic farewell for Ennis (played by Eric Nelsen), who agreed to help the Duttons and their herd find a new homestead. During that time, Ennis took an immediate liking to the Duttons' eldest daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), and soon thereafter, the two fell in love. Unfortunately for the young couple, their honeymoon ended abruptly when Ennis, in an effort to protect Elsa and the others, from a dangerous group of bandits, was killed by gunshot in the final minutes of the latest installment.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO