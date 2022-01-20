ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

GUHH Star Sam Wright Breaks Down His Recent Arrest

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Wright is dealing with the consequences of a recent arrest. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Sam Wright is used to being in controversial situations. Since his debut to the show, he’s had to deal with a lot of criticism. There are people who question his motives when it comes...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 3

Related
realitytitbit.com

Who are Tyran Moore's parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Growing Up Hip Hop is back in 2022 with a brand new series. Season 7 kicked off from January 6th 2022 and everyone’s favourite cast members including Angela Simmons, Jojo, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, Egypt Criss and co are all back for another show. Tyran Moore has...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'1883' Star Breaks Down Brutal Death: 'It Changes Things Completely' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the latest episode of 1883. Say goodbye to the cowboy. On the latest episode of Paramount+'s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, which dropped Sunday, it was a dramatic farewell for Ennis (played by Eric Nelsen), who agreed to help the Duttons and their herd find a new homestead. During that time, Ennis took an immediate liking to the Duttons' eldest daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), and soon thereafter, the two fell in love. Unfortunately for the young couple, their honeymoon ended abruptly when Ennis, in an effort to protect Elsa and the others, from a dangerous group of bandits, was killed by gunshot in the final minutes of the latest installment.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

TikToker Jack Wright breaks down after addressing Sienna Mae assault allegations

TikToker Jack Wright broke his silence on the sexual assault allegations against fellow creator Sienna Mae Gomez by addressing viral videos that made headlines in 2021. Wright opened up on multiple episodes of hostility that he claimed would routinely happen between Gomez and himself. He described a pattern of Gomez “breaking into [his] house,” with Wright waking up to “her hand in his pants.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Treach
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

NeNe Leakes Is 'Grateful' For The Love Of Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

After a source claimed the star is "absolutely open" to getting married again and is having a great time with Sioh, she showed her beau some love on social media. After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021, NeNe Leakes has seemingly found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Some of the most recent photos Leakes shared to her Instagram account certainly give that impression. One image of the designer that Leakes posted in her Instagram Stories was captioned, “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbanbellemag.com

Mama Jones’ Daughter Sets the Record Straight About Chrissy Lampkin Amid Jim Jones Drama

Chrissy Lampkin trended after Jim Jones made controversial comments about Mama Jones. Jim Jones and his mother Mama Jones were a hot topic on social media recently. The “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars trended on Twitter because of comments Jim made during a recent interview. He appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. They discussed a range of topics. But when Jim talked about learning about s*x from his mother, he also said Mama Jones taught him how to tongue kiss. This caught Angela off guard. But Jim began to explain it. And many on social media took his comments to mean that his mother actually taught him by tongue kissing him herself.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Porsha and Simon's new multi-million home is a serious flex of wealth

Porsha Williams and fiance Simon Guobadia are not afraid to flaunt their wealth, as they were house-hunting multi-million dollar homes on her Bravo show Family Matters... The RHOA couple have been going from strength to strength since he proposed, and have now officially moved in together amid the excitement of their future wedding.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Tamar Braxton Insists NeNe Leakes Wasn’t Dating Nyonisela Sioh Until After Gregg Leakes Died

NeNe Leakes has some faithful friends. In the aftermath of the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes, NeNe has started to move on. Just last month, NeNe went public with her new man, Nyonisela Sioh, who owns a suit company in Charlotte. Nyonisela originally hails from Liberia, Africa. While some thought the Real Housewives […] The post Tamar Braxton Insists NeNe Leakes Wasn’t Dating Nyonisela Sioh Until After Gregg Leakes Died appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Bachelorette's Becky Miles is PREGNANT! Unlucky-in-love reality star finds her 'happy ending' with boyfriend James Bevin as she reveals they're expecting their first child

Becky Miles has announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend James Bevin. The defence contractor was famously left heartbroken in 2020 after choosing Pete Mann as her winning suitor on The Bachelorette, only for him to dump her days later. But she says has finally 'found her happy...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

T.I. Responds To Preposterous Bernice Burgos Allegations Made By Shekinah

TI responds to allegations made by Shekinah Jo that he was creeping with Bernice Burgos. T.I. and Tiny seem to always be in the crosshairs of their former friend Shekinah Jo. Every time Shekinah hops on Instagram Live or speaks on the couple, it instantly becomes drama and makes headlines. Last week, she hopped on Instagram Live spilling more tea about her dealings with the famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Meagan Good’s Ex DeVon Franklin Says He’s “Fully in Pain and Peace” Amid Divorce

Watch: Meagan Good Was in a Pop Punk Girl Group 5 Years Ago. Following news of his split from wife Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin is sharing his thoughts on the year ahead. On New Year's Day, the author opened up to his followers, sharing a tearful photo of himself to Instagram. "I took this picture a few months ago," he captioned the Jan. 1 pic. "I'm not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel."
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy