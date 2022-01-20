Survival of the Slowest exhibit at Swaner Preserve extended

PARK CITY, Utah –Survival of the Slowest, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter’s current special exhibit is extended until February 6. The exhibit explores often-overlooked species that use their presumed disadvantages to help them survive—and even thrive—in a world where large, strong, and fast animals are often at the top of the food chain.

Live animal presentations will be offered throughout the day with wildlife educators. Animal care staff will be on hand to engage with guests and help them connect with wildlife. Most of the animals in this exhibition are rescues.

This bilingual (English/Spanish) exhibit, produced by Little Ray’s Nature Centres , features 15 habitats with live animals and plants. Visitors can see a two-toed sloth, Burmese python, veiled chameleon, and many other animals. Throughout these habitats, the exhibit explores the counterintuitive adaptations of these unique species. How can slow and steady win the race? Does bigger always mean better? What animals benefit from being weak rather than strong?

Visitors learn how general biology concepts apply in the real world and how survival in the animal world is all about trade-offs. Some animals are cold-blooded, others warm-blooded. Some have adapted to need food less frequently than

others and have developed ways to hide from their adversaries.

“Survival of the Slowest helps us to look at the world around us with new eyes and a fresh perspective,” said Nell Larson, executive director of the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. “We’re always seeking the unique exhibits that help us to do just this and are glad to be able to share this one with our community for a few weeks longer than originally anticipated. Our visitors can continue to enjoy the opportunity to get up close and personal with these rare and fascinating species!”

Little Ray’s Nature Centres is Canada’s largest exotic animal rescue organization, with educational programs reaching more than one million Canadians and Americans each year.

Survival of the Slowest will be open at the EcoCenter until February 6 Wednesdays through Sundays.

