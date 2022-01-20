ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Despite Pandemic, Community Development Department Experiences a Busy Year in 2021

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Iyk8_0drLoyqI00

Despite the continuing pandemic, 2021 was a busy year, a good year, and an extraordinary year for development and construction in Las Cruces, according to the City’s Community Development Department.

The department’s highlights and accomplishments were noteworthy and record setting. The Community Development Department team has kept development moving forward, regardless of the circumstances involving COVID-19. Community Development Department activity in 2021 was a record-setting year, said Larry Nichols, Community Development Director. Nichols’ assessment was based on theDecember 2021 Construction/Development Activity Report for Las Cruces. The report reflects current economic conditions, the re-opening of business operations, and COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts in Las Cruces.

The Construction Development Report includes information on permits, Certificate of Occupancies, and business registrations issued.The report is shared with the Las Cruces City Council, City Finance/Budget Office, Doña Ana County Tax Assessors office, the Las Cruces Homebuilders Association, the Association of General Contractors, New Mexico State University, and Las Cruces design professionals.

According to the report, in 2021 there was $321.7 million in permit valuations; 907 new homes were built in Las Cruces; 9,641 permits were issued, more than 18,800 inspections were performed; 137 planning development projects were submitted; and 644 solar system permits were issued.

However, there continues to be some downturns because of the pandemic. Labor shortages, unavailability of equipment and appliances, and certain building material shortages were experienced in Las Cruces, and those continue to have a limiting impact in some instances on residential construction activities. Those shortages have impeded or delayed bringing homes to market.

Those shortages also have impacted commercial activity in Las Cruces. These conditions have affected most metrics, including project valuations, permits issued, and the issuance of new and renewed business registrations.

The permit valuation in Las Cruces for December 2021 was $27,034,884. However, that amount was 54 percent more than the $17.4 million permit valuation collected by the Community Development Department in December 2020.

Other highlights include:

  • 77 new residential Certificate of Occupancies were issued in December 2021 totaling $21,252.
  • Seven new tenant-improvement commercial permits were issued in November, which amounted to $2.5 million in permit valuations.
  • There were 290 new or renewed business registrations filed with the City’s Community Development Department in December 2021. That was a one percent decrease in December 2021 compared to December 2020.
  • There were 17 development activities recorded in the Community Development Department in December 2021, including nine subdivisions, four variances, two zoning changes, and one infill request.

In 2021, and for the past 23 months during the pandemic, residential construction activity in Las Cruces has continued to increase.

Monthly reports for new business registrations and building permits, compiled by the Community Development Department are available online at https://www.las-cruces.org/1907/Community-Development-Reports.

For information, call the Community Development Department, at 575/528-3043.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Year#Pandemic#Building Permits
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

200
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy