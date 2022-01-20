Despite Pandemic, Community Development Department Experiences a Busy Year in 2021

Despite the continuing pandemic, 2021 was a busy year, a good year, and an extraordinary year for development and construction in Las Cruces, according to the City’s Community Development Department.

The department’s highlights and accomplishments were noteworthy and record setting. The Community Development Department team has kept development moving forward, regardless of the circumstances involving COVID-19. Community Development Department activity in 2021 was a record-setting year, said Larry Nichols, Community Development Director. Nichols’ assessment was based on theDecember 2021 Construction/Development Activity Report for Las Cruces. The report reflects current economic conditions, the re-opening of business operations, and COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts in Las Cruces.

The Construction Development Report includes information on permits, Certificate of Occupancies, and business registrations issued.The report is shared with the Las Cruces City Council, City Finance/Budget Office, Doña Ana County Tax Assessors office, the Las Cruces Homebuilders Association, the Association of General Contractors, New Mexico State University, and Las Cruces design professionals.

According to the report, in 2021 there was $321.7 million in permit valuations; 907 new homes were built in Las Cruces; 9,641 permits were issued, more than 18,800 inspections were performed; 137 planning development projects were submitted; and 644 solar system permits were issued.

However, there continues to be some downturns because of the pandemic. Labor shortages, unavailability of equipment and appliances, and certain building material shortages were experienced in Las Cruces, and those continue to have a limiting impact in some instances on residential construction activities. Those shortages have impeded or delayed bringing homes to market.

Those shortages also have impacted commercial activity in Las Cruces. These conditions have affected most metrics, including project valuations, permits issued, and the issuance of new and renewed business registrations.

The permit valuation in Las Cruces for December 2021 was $27,034,884. However, that amount was 54 percent more than the $17.4 million permit valuation collected by the Community Development Department in December 2020.

Other highlights include:

77 new residential Certificate of Occupancies were issued in December 2021 totaling $21,252.

Seven new tenant-improvement commercial permits were issued in November, which amounted to $2.5 million in permit valuations.

There were 290 new or renewed business registrations filed with the City’s Community Development Department in December 2021. That was a one percent decrease in December 2021 compared to December 2020.

There were 17 development activities recorded in the Community Development Department in December 2021, including nine subdivisions, four variances, two zoning changes, and one infill request.

In 2021, and for the past 23 months during the pandemic, residential construction activity in Las Cruces has continued to increase.

Monthly reports for new business registrations and building permits, compiled by the Community Development Department are available online at https://www.las-cruces.org/1907/Community-Development-Reports.

For information, call the Community Development Department, at 575/528-3043.