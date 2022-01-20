Colorado Has 22 Good Food Award Winners. What NoCo Food Is On The List?

Yes, sadly it's true. After 16 years at the Promenade Shops at Centerra, Bent Fork The Grill, has closed its doors. Northern Colorado reacts. As reported here yesterday by Townsquares "Unofficial Mayor of Loveland," the owners of Loveland's "Bent Fork The Grill" announced that they have permanently closed their doors to its location at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. If you had never been to the Bent Fork, you missed out on quite the experience. From the amazing location, their awesome bar, the tasty food, their amazing staff, and yes, even their signature bent forks. The Bent Fork was a place many folks in Northern Colorado called "theirs." Why is that? It's because you always felt welcomed and cared for. More than a restaurant, it was a place to go visit friends.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO