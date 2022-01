PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern and eastern parts of our region, but we will all see snowfall through the rest of the day. The advisory covers the snowy I-80 corridor and the ridges from 1 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The time of particular concern for those areas is the Monday evening commute, the National Weather Service said. Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, PennDOT has put “Tier 1” vehicle restrictions in place on I-80 from I-79 to I-99. Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: • Tractors without trailers; • Tractors towing...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO