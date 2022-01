Is this the end of PlayStation? It’s always easy to get apocalyptic in situations like this, but it’s obviously not. Sony’s gaming division remains a wildly popular brand globally, and no single publisher can ever detract from that. Make no mistake, though, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $70 billion is a blow of unprecedented scale – this isn’t just a haymaker or a right hook, it’s the manufacturer slumped against the ropes, blood dripping from its mouth, while it desperately gasps for air.

