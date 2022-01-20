Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Will Likely Stay in 2022 With No Delay

Hogwarts Legacy is still expected to release in 2022, according to an update on the official Harry Potter website — 1800s Hogwarts, here we come!. The news comes via an official update on the Wizarding World website (thanks, Eurogamer), which amongst other Harry Potter related news, also confirms that Hogwarts Legacy is still set to launch sometime in 2022. The update doesn’t say much more than that, so no word on an expected release window just yet, but the knowledge that we may yet experience the game this year is welcome news — especially after rumours of the game's delay started making the rounds. According to Sacred Symbols' former games journalist, Colin Moriarty, on an episode of Sacred Symbols Plus, Hogwarts Legacy's development was proving to be a challenge for the team at Avalanche and the game isn't coming out this year. The rumour was reputed by multiple sources, and this official update definitely puts the rumour to bed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO