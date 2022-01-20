Emergency Maintenance on Moodle – Thursday, Jan 20

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Lyon Co. have been warned the Emergency Communications Center will undergo routine maintenance which could affect calls to emergency services. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to inform the public it will undergo planned yearly maintenance from...
Beginning around 9 a.m. on Thursday (Jan. 20), the Sewerage & Water Board will resume emergency repairs on a 48-inch water main in the 8100 block of Panola Street between South Carrollton Avenue and Dublin Street. While the work takes place, water users in the Central Carrollton, Fontainebleau, Black Pearl,...
CLAY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Phone lines throughout one of North Carolina's westernmost counties may be affected during maintenance work. The Clay County 911 Center announced Frontier Communications has scheduled maintenance to all phone services in the county on, Wednesday night, Jan. 12, and Thursday night, Jan. 13, beginning at 11 p.m. The maintenance is scheduled to last approximately four hours.
Contractors have notified the City of Pearl that a water service outage originally planned for tomorrow will now take place on Thursday in Northeast Pearl from 8 am to 6 pm. Contractors will be making water main connections at Eldorado Rd and the new East Metro Parkway. Major areas affected...
Huffhines Recreation Center will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 19 for air conditioning work. Two new AC units will be installed on the rooftop and two old units will be removed, so the building must close while crews use heavy lifting equipment and perform electrical work which could impact facility lighting and power to equipment such as treadmills.
A snow emergency has been declared and full city snow removal begins 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. City crews have been plowing main and secondary roadways since 7 a.m. A snowfall of 2 inches or more prompts a snow emergency. Please stay safe and drive carefully. Seasonal Reminders. Parking: Parking...
The Soo Locks will close to all marine traffic beginning at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15 through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform critical maintenance. Each year, the Army Corps of Engineers uses the winter season to performance maintenance to keep the Soo Locks operating. “It is a difficult time in...
WILLOW SPRINGS – U.S. Route 63 in Howell County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. The bridge over BNSF Railroad is located between County Road 9020 and County Road 9690 just north of Brandsville, MO.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The St. Johns Bridge is set to close for five nights while transportation crews complete maintenance projects and inspections. The bridge will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, January 31. The Oregon Department of Transportation said they expect the work to...
A snow emergency has been declared and full city snow removal began 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. A snowfall of 2 inches or more prompts a snow emergency. Please stay safe and drive carefully. Seasonal Reminders. Parking: Parking is prohibited on city streets after a 2-inch snowfall. Parking may not...
