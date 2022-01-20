ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin unemployment hits record low of 2.8%

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwtTT_0drLo9Lq00

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in December, after tying the previous low of 3% in November.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate of 3.9% for December.

Wisconsin gained 5,300 private sector jobs in December.

The number of people counted as unemployed in Wisconsin, 86,200, also hit a record low.

Hitting a new unemployment rate low comes amid a worker shortage both in the state and nationwide.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment#Wisconsin
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy