Though Omicron cases are rising in several parts of the country, some health experts are optimistic that the world will eventually learn to live with COVID. “Let me say this: There will be an end,” Dr. Patrice Harris, former president of the American Medical Association, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “I do believe, as many public health officials and physicians believe, that we will get to the point where this is endemic, and we think about this just like we think about the flu. We had the flu season and we have flu campaigns. We want everyone to get vaccinated, so that will happen.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO