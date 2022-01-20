ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEP Texas postpones planned power outage in Flour Bluff

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This story was updated after AEP Texas announced shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday that the power outage will be rescheduled .

A power outage in Flour Bluff that was planned for Thursday will be rescheduled, AEP Texas said.

The power outage, which will affect 2,400 Flour Bluff residents, was set to begin around 5 p.m. Thursday and last one to five minutes.

The momentary outage was rescheduled just prior to the scheduled time, AEP Texas said in a tweet.

The outage will allow AEP Texas crews to safely switch one circuit from one area substation to another. Electronic equipment should be connected to surge protection devices as a standard day-to-day practice.

Residents affected by the “blink,” or brief outage, will receive a broadcast voicemail phone message the day before the rescheduled event, AEP Texas said in a tweet.

This is not a city project and is not connected to the cold front.

AEP Texas Customers with questions may call the AEP Customer Operations Center at 1-877-373-4858.

More: Live updates: Cold front in Corpus Christi; Winter Weather Advisory, Freeze Warning in effect

More: Freezing temperatures, wintry mix are on the way. Here's how Corpus Christi is preparing

John Oliva covers education and community news in South Texas. Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: AEP Texas postpones planned power outage in Flour Bluff

