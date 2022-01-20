ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euphoria Fans Think Hunter Schafer Is Dating Season 2 Costar Dominic Fike

 2 days ago
There aren’t too many healthy relationships in the fictional world of HBO’s hit drama Euphoria—but things may be more romantic behind the scenes. Warning: Minor spoilers for season two, episode two, beyond this point. Based on some new photos of Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who plays...

