Just in time for us all to bundle up as winter really becomes a reality, IHOP has brought back a deal on one of the best comfort foods ever: pancakes! As Chew Boom reports, one of the restaurant's most popular promotions has yet again pulled up a seat to the breakfast table, with IHOP now offering all-you-can-eat pancakes for just $5.99. Your delish meal will start out with five buttermilk flapjacks, then, if you finish, you'll be served stacks of two pancakes each until you possibly can't eat anymore.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO