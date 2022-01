Home Chef has named Erik Jensen as the company’s new CEO. Jensen, who currently is president of the meal-kit brand, will begin his new role on Feb. 1. He succeeds the founder of Home Chef, Pat Vihtelic, who will continue to serve on the company's advisory board throughout 2022. Founded in 2013, Home Chef merged with the Cincinnati-based Kroger in 2018.

