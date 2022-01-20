ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Two men arrested for multiple auto burglaries in Mississippi counties

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfzKu_0drLkdh700

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies assisted Walthall County and Lincoln County deputies with the arrests of two men.

Investigators said there have been multiple auto burglaries in the counties. Authorities said the burglaries led to two search warrants being conducted on North Magnolia Street and Argyle Street in McComb. They recovered several firearms.

Raymond homeowner injured in shooting while trying to stop theft, police say

Deputies said Dylan Guy, 20, of Bay St. Louis; and Jaquan Sibley, 18, of McComb; were arrested. They were both charged with seven counts of burglary and seven counts of conspiracy to commit.

  • Dylan Guy (Courtesy: Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • Jaquan Sibley (Courtesy: Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Guy and Sibley were both charged with trafficking and conspiracy in Pike County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Ridgeland man arrested in connection to animal cruelty case

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case. Police said they arrested Samuel Hardee, Jr., 54, on Thursday, January 20. He has been charged with two counts of felonious injury to or killing of an animal. Investigators stated they received a complaint last week from a person […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Gulfport man convicted for firearms offense

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a federal jury convicted a Gulfport man for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said Decorie Bates, 33, was arrested by Gulfport police on August 8, 2021, when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. He left the scene before police arrived, but the caller took […]
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for William Sanderson of Lee County

BELDEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for William Sanderson of Belden in Lee County. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking on Lackey Road in Lee County around 1:45 […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four-wheeler accident in Yazoo County leaves man hospitalized

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was injured after a four-wheeler accident in Yazoo County on Friday, January 21. The Yazoo Herald reported the man was hunting near Highway 3 in the Tinsley area when his four-wheeler flipped on top of him. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said the man was […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Pike County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, MS
Mccomb, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Flowood police respond to 5-vehicle crash on Vine Drive

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police responded to a five-vehicle crash on Friday, January 21. The crash happened on Vine Drive around 12:00 p.m. Police said several people have been transported to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police crackdown on crime with checkpoints

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have a new plan to help crackdown on crime in the city. Police Chief James Davis said the department started a new initiative to add more checkpoints in Jackson. Several checkpoints were set up across the city on Friday, including a checkpoint on West McDowell Road near Belvedere Drive. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office receives new patrol cars

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office received new patrol cars. On Friday, the department hosted a blessing for the new vehicles outside the courthouse. The new patrol cars are outfitted with technology that allows deputies to make reports from their vehicles. A parade took place after the ceremony to showcase the […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Lincoln Co#Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson’s first Black police officer dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Black police officer in Jackson died on Tuesday, January 11. Joe Lewis Land, born in 1939, worked for the Jackson Police Department. During his career, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Land broke the barrier so many decades ago and paved the way for so many others to follow,” […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Shooting near Mississippi State University injures 2 people

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Mississippi State University’s campus. According to WCBI, two people were injured in the shooting on Thursday, January 20. A Maroon Alert was sent out after 7:00 p.m. saying that a suspect was seen fleeing toward campus after gunshots were heard near Chadwick Apartments. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
WJTV 12

Free legal clinic to be held in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A free legal clinic will be held in Hinds County on Friday, February 4. Hinds County neighbors can receive legal advice and help for divorces, name changes, visitation, custody, guardianships, birth certificate corrections and emancipations. The clinic will be held at Hinds County Chancery Court located at 316 South President […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two Woodville hunters face charges for violations in Louisiana

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service referred two Woodville men for federal prosecution on Thursday, January 21. The Natchez Democrat reported Colton Nettles, 25, and Brandon Nettles, 37, face federal charges for exceeding the daily limit of pintails and ducks. They were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries […]
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police search for missing pregnant woman

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a missing pregnant woman. Investigators said Mijor Anderson, 30, was last seen in the Marcus Bottom area on October 31, 2021. Anderson has sandy-colored hair and hazel eyes. She is seven months pregnant. Police said they don’t know what Anderson was wearing at the time of […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson homeowners make repairs after shooting on Normandy Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, homeowners on Normandy Drive are working to repair their homes. Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote talked to homeowners about the damage from the bullets. “It’s really not fair to these neighborhoods, like these really nice neighborhoods that we have all across Jackson, that end […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local agencies join program to combat violent crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Jackson Field Office announced regional support for the FBI’s Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program (VGRIP). The support will be used to combat the increase in violent crime in the City of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Copper theft causes AT&T internet outages in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Many neighbors in Warren County have been without AT&T internet for weeks due to copper thefts. The Vicksburg Post reported the issue is primarily in the Kirkland Hill and U.S. 61 South area. Customers have been without internet access since December 23, 2021. AT&T officials said they are aware of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tree giveaway to be held by Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host a tree giveaway during Tree Week from February 2 to February 5. The Northside Sun reported bundles of bare root seedlings will be offered to Flora, Canton, Ridgeland and Madison neighbors. According to the newspaper, the free bundle will include […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

7,509 new coronavirus cases, 14 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 7,509 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 14 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 681,382 with 10,721 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy