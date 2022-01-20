ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Race To The Center Of The Earth’ Canceled At Nat Geo

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSOsF_0drLkToj00

Nat Geo is not planning any more races to the center of the Earth: The Disney-owned broadcaster has canceled Race To The Center of the Earth after one season.

The big-budget adventure competition series, which comes from Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, creators of The Amazing Race , premiered on the linear cable network in March 2021 and later streamed via Disney+ from May.

The seven-part series pitted four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group will start from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia – racing to win the bounty. They faced untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect and the first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all.

The cast was made up of teams named Team North America – featuring work colleagues Dave Bacon, Paul Montague Jr. and Mindy Murphy, Team Russia – featuring police officers Jeremy Conkling, Angelina Fraize and Christopher Nelson, Team South America – featuring rock climbing friends Autumn Fryer, Jon Irwin and Sierra Knott and Team Southeast Asia – featuring teachers James Batey, Marilina Kim and Jay Wyatt.

The series was initially commissioned in early 2019 and featured close to 100 locations. Doganieri told Deadline last year that it was “probably the biggest challenge we have undertaken.”

The show marked Nat Geo’s first move into the competition space. Doganieri and Van Munster had hopes that it would be a returning franchise.

“Nat Geo represents global exploration and adventure and this takes it to the next level. I commend them on doing the show and I hope they continue to want to do another one,” she added last year.

Race to the Center of the Earth was produced by New Media Collective from a format by Plum Pictures for National Geographic. For New Media Collective, executive producers are Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sundance Docu ‘Fire Of Love’ Is En Fuego In Bidding Battle

EXCLUSIVE: The Sara Dosa-directed Sundance Opening Night documentary Fire of Love is looking like it will be the first major film deal on the virtual ground at Sundance. Deadline hears that bids are in from Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon. This after a premiere screening that drew rave reviews. The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy. Submarine is brokering the deal. Stay tuned.  
MOVIES
Deadline

Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence On Husband Bob Saget’s Death: “Bob Was A Force”

Kelly Rizzo today broke her silence on the death of Bob Saget, paying tribute to her “sweet husband” in a lengthy post published to Instagram. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” she wrote. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Full House’ Cast Including Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin & Series Creator Pay Tribute To Bob Saget: “One Of The Best”

UPDATED with additional cast: Full House cast members are remembering Bob Saget, their co-star and patriarch of the Tanner family, who has died at age 65. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner, the youngest member of the Tanner family, said in a statement released to Today. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.” Lori...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Doganieri
Vulture

Search Party Recap: Journey to the Center of the Earth

Something LGBT happened to me! It’s beautiful that Dory, as a girlboss cult leader, is fucking all her acolytes just as if she were a man. No matter how a cult starts, the middle stage is always weird sex stuff. And the end is often death. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. “Kings” moved most of the currently separate threads forward in this final season of Search Party. The creepy kid got creepier, Dory met the technobillionaire, and we finally met Kathy Griffin. Let’s get into it.
TV SERIES
Space.com

The Nearest Stars to Earth (Infographic)

Stars speckle the expanse of our ever-expanding universe. While our closest star is the sun that we orbit in our little corner of the cosmos, we can peer out to see what stellar neighbors live nearby. The nearest stars to Earth are three stars that lie about 4.37 light-years away...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Dragons: A brief history of the mythical, fire-breathing beasts

Dragons are among the most popular and enduring of the world's mythological creatures, believed to have been real for centuries. Dragon tales are known in many cultures, from the Americas to Europe, and from India to China. They have a long and rich history in many forms and continue to populate our books, films and television shows, as brave heroes routinely fight to slay the beasts..
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Team North America#Team South America#Team Southeast Asia#New Media Collective#Plum Pictures#National Geographic#Executi
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
99.9 KTDY

Video Shows Terrifying Moments from Tsunami in Tonga

As much of Louisiana was asleep residents of Tonga, some 6,500 miles away in the Pacific, were undergoing anything but peaceful slumber. An underwater volcanic eruption less than 50 miles north of the island has sent huge walls of water crashing onto the shore and causing residents to flee for their lives.
LOUISIANA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Puzzled: Tasmanian Devils Have Just Broken the Laws of Scavenging

They are the only known scavengers in the world to have picky diets. If there’s one thing that scavengers do, it’s scavenge: feed on whatever is available, whenever it’s available. Scavengers around the world share this trait, from wolverines across the Northern Hemisphere to spotted hyenas in...
WILDLIFE
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Deadline

Deadline

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy