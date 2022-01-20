ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ministers accused of bullying MPs who oppose Boris Johnson | Conservative management

By Editorial staff
almooon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTory whips were accused on Thursday of using dirty tactics to intimidate rebels as Boris Johnson grew increasingly confident he could hold a vote of no confidence. Although Johnson’s allies believe a vote is almost inevitable after the Downing Street party inquiry is published next week, a cabinet minister said on...

almooon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government accused of ‘complete abandonment of moral compass’ amid claims of whips threatening MPs

The chair of the Commons sleaze committee, Chris Bryant, claims he has spoken to “about a dozen” Tory MPs threatened by whips and has also heard allegations of Boris Johnson being involved.In scathing comments, the senior Labour MP, who also cited the row over the former MP Owen Paterson’s suspension, hit out at what he described as the government’s “complete abandonment of any kind of moral compass”.His remarks came after the Conservative MP William Wragg – who first made incendiary allegations of “blackmail” by government whips – said he would meet with an officer from the Metropolitan Police to discuss...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP who defected to Labour says Boris Johnson has ‘poisoned Tory Party’

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour has accused Boris Johnson of having “poisoned the Tory Party from top to bottom” as he said the Prime Minister was “living on borrowed time”.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at the PM’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.He has also said he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.His lack of honesty and integrity has poisoned the once great party he leadsChristian Wakeford MPWriting in the Sunday Mirror, Mr Wakeford said: “Boris Johnson is living on borrowed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Nusrat Ghani sacking probe if complaint made, says Raab amid PM flat party reports

Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, has said there can be no investigation into the claim made by a Tory MP that she was sacked over her Muslim faith until she submits a “formal complaint” to the Conservative Party.Nusrat Ghani said she was dismissed from her role as a transport minister in 2020 due to concerns around her “Muslimness”. She claimed she was told by an unnamed government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the allegations, calling them “completely false” and “defamatory”.Mr Raab told Sky News earlier that while Ms Ghani’s claim was “incredibly serious”, she “hasn’t made a formal complaint” despite being “asked to do so”. He added: “In the absence of [this], there will be no specific investigation.”The latest blow to Boris Johnson’s government came after reports surfaced that the partygate inquiry may have unearthed details of at least one gathering in Boris Johnson’s flat. Sue Gray, the civil servant conducting the probe, is reported to have received evidence of visits involving close friends of Carrie Johnson, the PM’s wife, during lockdown. They were explained as work-related evenets, The Sunday Times reports.
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP William Wragg to meet with Met Police over No 10 blackmail claims

The senior Tory MP who spoke of blackmail by government whips against colleagues who considered votes of no confidence in Boris Johnson, has said he will meet with police next week to discuss the claims.Conservative MP William Wragg made the allegations on Thursday that threats were being made to “withdraw investments” from constituencies of those who oppose the prime minister, who is trying to cling on to his premiership in the face of the Partygate scandal. Despite Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, saying there should be an investigation into “completely unacceptable” allegations, Downing Street has refused to conduct an...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

The senior MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog has warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal.Chris Bryant chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said threats to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.He said there were even allegations the Prime Minister had been directly involved as he battles to save his job ahead of a keenly-awaited report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.His intervention came after William Wragg, the senior Tory MP who first raised concerns about attempted “blackmail”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

Update: 8 questions about Boris Johnson’s future answeredOne of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Conservative Management#Election#Uk#Guardian#Uyghur
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s brand ‘permanently damaged’ by No 10 party row, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged” by the No 10 parties row, a Tory peer has said, after a destablising week for the prime minister.Speaking to The Independent, Lord Hayward said that while it was “not impossible” for the prime minister to win a second majority at the ballot box for the Conservatives, it now appeared “unlikely”.The elections guru suggested that Mr Johnson could still reap the electoral rewards from a “vaccine bounce 2.0”, however, with the booster campaign continuing and Covid restrictions being eased across England.His comments came as the senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces threat of legal action over blackmail claims

Boris Johnson is facing the threat of legal action over the alleged intimidation of Tory MPs who are demanding his head over the Partygate scandal.Lawyers from the Good Law Project have sent the prime minister a letter before action warning that alleged threats to withhold government funding from rebel MPs’ constituencies were an “unlawful misuse of ministerial powers” which may amount to misconduct in public office.The move came as Downing Street refused to investigate claims from senior Tory William Wragg that MPs have been subjected to blackmail by whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for them to “get to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key email proving Boris Johnson’s top aide was ‘warned’ to cancel No 10 party ‘found by inquiry’

An email central to the charge that Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” over the No10 garden party he attended has been found by the inquiry, it is believed.Sue Gray is also poised to quiz the senior official who sent the email – warning the prime minister’s aide Martin Reynolds to scrap the “bring your own booze” event – the official has said.He will tell the partygate inquiry head that Mr Reynolds “immediately came to his office after receipt of the email and asked him why the party should be cancelled”, ITV News has reported.It is also being alleged that...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories face more infighting as reports emerge of rebels’ secret recording

The Conservative Party has been embroiled in more infighting as reports suggest rebel Tory MPs are considering publishing a secret recording and text messages linked to allegations of “blackmail” from the Prime Minister’s supporters.Boris Johnson insisted on Thursday he had “seen no evidence” to support the claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg that his critics were facing “intimidation” as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office.But The Times has reported that Tory MPs keen to see the back of Mr Johnson have a secretly recorded “heated” conversation with the chief whip, as well as text...
POLITICS
The Independent

No Downing Street investigation into blackmail claims, despite minister’s call for probe

Downing Street is refusing to conduct an inquiry into allegations of intimidation and blackmail by government whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for an investigation.Asked repeatedly at a Westminster media briefing on Friday whether No 10 was looking into allegations from senior Tory William Wragg, a Downing Street spokesperson said only that evidence would be considered “if it comes forward”.No 10’s refusal to mount an inquiry may encourage rebel Tories to publish evidence which they have been gathering of what they regard as unacceptable behaviour by whips.One of those involved in discussions among Red Wall MPs who entered parliament...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘reinstates Tory leadership team to help save his premiership’ amid party scandal

Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly playing a central role in shoring up support for the beleaguered PM and has dusted off the spreadsheet of MPs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: ‘No evidence’ of No 10 blackmail claims, says PM, as Rayner blasts ‘unfit’ leader

Boris Johnson insists he has “seen no evidence” to support claims made by a senior Conservative that rebel MPs have been “intimidated” into supporting their current leader.William Wragg, in a public broadcast earlier, told his colleagues to go the police if they had been affected, even going as far as saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”Meanwhile, Labour’s deputy leader has once again accused the government of “insulting the public’s intelligence”, after paymaster general Michael Ellis told her she must wait for the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry into partygate before drawing conclusions about...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy