The devil works hard, but Molly-Mae Hague works harder – or so she’ll have us believe. After all, at just 22, she is already one of the most followed influencers in the UK and was named creative director of fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing (PLT) last year. On the surface, Hague’s work ethic seems foolproof.Except it’s not so simple. Her recent comments on how she’s achieved her success conveniently pave over every privilege Hague has had throughout her young life. As a teenager, Hague appeared in beauty pageants across her home county of Hitchings and became Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015,...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO