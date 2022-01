Manchester United can leapfrog West Ham United with a win on Saturday, with both sides fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League.It’s the Hammers who sit in fourth at present but they are only two points ahead of United having played a game more - while Tottenham, fifth, are in better form than both of these teams.The most recent trip back to his former club saw David Moyesemerge triumphant with a win in the Carabao Cup, but Ralf Rangnick holds hopes that his team are on the right path now, following a strong second-half showing and win over...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO