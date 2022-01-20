Winter Shelters Opening Tonight As Chilly Temperatures Continue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As temperatures dip into the teens, the Salvation Army is working to ensure Baltimore’s homeless population has warm coats and gloves to help them make it through the winter. Saturday, the Salvation Army of Central Maryland and Today’s 101.9 radio station held the fourth annual ‘Bundle Up Baltimore.’ Throughout the day they were at the Bowley’s Quarters Volunteer Fire Department and the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company collecting gently used coats, jackets, and blankets which will be distributed to Baltimore’s most vulnerable residents battling homelessness. In 2019, the Salvation Army collected 936 coats and 460 blankets, which were distributed to the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO