Showers to afternoon winds before a mild weekend – Mark

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Cold today, some snow showers move in Sunday afternoon

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Hi 26. Winds: Light. TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Not As Cold. Lo 19. Winds: SW 5 mph. SUNDAY: PM Snow Showers Developing. Hi 32. Winds: W 5-10 mph. It’s a bitter cold start with temperatures in the single digits and low teens area-wide! A few spots north of Harrisburg have started the day below zero! Luckily, not much of a wind today so no wind chill to talk about. Highs this afternoon will only recover into the mid-20s but we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine until a few more clouds move in late-day.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
COLORADO STATE
KATC News

Sunny and cool Sunday

A HARD FREEZE warning will be in effect across all of Acadiana tonight and last through 8 am Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 20s. People pets, plants, and pipes all need to be protected.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers Ahead Of Cooler Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The atmosphere remains moist ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida this Saturday. Lots of clouds throughout the day with a few showers later Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday’s afternoon highs will top the mid and upper 70s. By Sunday the rain chance will drop to a minimum along with the humidity as South Florida will enjoy drier air with more sunshine. Also, comfortable temperatures expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 70s Sunday evening will be cooling down quickly as a north wind drives chilly air southward through the Sunshine State. Temperatures in South Florida are expected to tumble to 50 degrees along the coast and 40s for inland cities by Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures will stay cool, in the low 70s. This chilly blast only lasts for a day because temperatures will jump up to near 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. At the same time, a new low-pressure system will form over the Gulf of Mexico and this will bring another round of rainfall to South Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier air with sunny skies return to South Florida, once again, by the end of the week.
MIAMI, FL
KGUN 9

Moody weekend weather with clouds, showers and cool temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Showers, cool temperatures and mountain snow this weekend. A system pushing through the area this weekend will bring showers to southern Arizona tonight and tomorrow. Sunday morning areas south and east of Tucson could get some snowflakes sticking to grasses and bushes, but little to...
TUCSON, AZ
cbs3duluth.com

-20 to -30 degree wind chills tonight before another weak clipper brings snow Sunday afternoon

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - TONIGHT: A weak clipper system will move pass the Northland during the evening hours which will limit the snow chances. The Brainerd could see a brief snow episode during the early evening hours. Otherwise, tonight will be another bitter cold evening with temperatures falling to -10 to -15 degrees with wind chills between -20 to -30 degrees. Due to this, the NWS has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for only the Minnesota counties through noon on Sunday. Once the weak clipper system moves pass the Northland, the clouds will quickly dissipate giving away to a mostly clear evening. Radiational cooling will cause the temperatures to drop quickly. Winds will be from the northwest between 5-10 mph. Stay warm!
DULUTH, MN
Q2 News

A mild weekend; changes by Monday

A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. That will be the case through this weekend with mild temperatures. Along with mild temperatures, we will see some windy conditions across the central and eastern parts of the state.
BILLINGS, MT

