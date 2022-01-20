ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

El Dorado City Council Meeting to be rescheduled for January 24th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado will reschedule their city council meeting to Monday, January 24, 2022, at 5 PM. The meeting will take place at the City Hall.

