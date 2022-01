Filling the Gap, Inc., has announced its 2021 grants, awarding $81,277 to support people with disabilities. Filling the Gap is a Jamestown-based not-for-profit that works with The Resource Center and other organizations to support Chautauqua County residents who are poor, distressed and underprivileged, especially people with disabilities. Each year, Filling the Gap solicits grant requests from TRC and other organizations within the Filling the Gap network.

