Public Safety

German cops investigating 12,000 fake vaccine certificates

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Jan 20): The German police are investigating 12,000 suspected bogus vaccination certificates in the country, Anadolu Agency quoted local media on Wednesday (Jan 19). An investigation has been launched after fraud related to the 3G (vaccination, testing, and recovery) requirement increased in...

www.theedgemarkets.com

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

BERLIN — (AP) — Most COVID-19 patients in intensive care in German hospitals aren't vaccinated, data published on Thursday indicates. The data from Germany's intensive care association DIVI showed that 62% of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus. Unvaccinated people make up about a quarter of the German population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Thorough investigation necessary to eradicate syndicates selling fake Covid-19 certificates — Hishammuddin

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 13): Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has urged the authorities to conduct detailed investigations to eradicate syndicates selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates. He said cheating over Covid-19 vaccination certificates was something unforgivable as it could expose the public to the dangers posed by the...
WORLD
Vice

Virginia Cops Used Fake DNA Documents to Coerce Confessions

Cops in Virginia Beach have been accused of forging documents that tied suspects' DNA to a crime in an effort to coerce confessions or cooperation from people under interrogation. The “fake certificates of analysis” purporting to be from a state forensic agency were used on at least five occasions, Virginia...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Anfang
The Independent

Pregnant woman, 24, jailed for life after stabbing boyfriend to death at New Year’s party

A pregnant woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WKBN

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
WORLD
thevillagesun.com

Cops looking for killer fake deliveryman

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who gunned down an East Village man inside his home while posing as a food deliveryman. Cops said that on Fri., Jan. 14, just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside Apt. 4F at 691 F.D.R. Drive in the Lillian Wald Houses, just north of E. Houston Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

2 Yuba City Police Officers Injured In Violent Crash

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday. (credit: California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter) According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded. At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage. Authorities have not yet released further information on the stolen truck and following events.  
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Chicago

Sources: Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Sources said the man was a trooper with Illinois State Police, but his role within the department was not clear. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene. Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A man who lives nearby told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that he has seen the 30-year-old man around the neighborhood. “I just know him,” said Antonio Alvarez. “I have seen, as I mentioned before, a state trooper vehicle parked there periodically.” Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Fake COVID vaccine cards are a crime, city’s top cop reminds NYPD

New NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell warned cops this week against handing in fake COVID-19 vaccination cards — reminding them that doing so is a crime, The Post has learned. “A state bill regarding the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination cards … is in effect,” Sewell wrote in a memo...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
soyacincau.com

Instead of just getting vaccinated, civil servants spent RM1,000 on fake certificates

Three civil servants, including a husband and wife pair working in a government department in Melaka, have been arrested over the possession of fake MySejahtera COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates. The certificates were allegedly bought by the civil servants because they were a precondition to get bonuses or financial assistance. According...
WORLD

