Food & Drinks

Park & Rec’s loving cup

San Diego weekly Reader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a Saturday night in University Heights, and groups of friends are pouring into Park & Rec. Busy bartender Alex Rodriguez is slinging cocktails left and right, keeping pace with the crowd as they order rounds of craft cocktails. After studying a menu full of enticing options, I decide to get...

www.sandiegoreader.com

Comments / 0

coladaily.com

Love A Cup Bakery celebrating grand opening Saturday

A new bakery has made its way to West Columbia where lovers of sweet treats and savory flavors can find something for their liking. Love A Cup Bakery will host a grand opening celebration Saturday at 2213 Augusta Road in West Columbia, beside Chick-Fil-A. Owner Cindy Curry, a former healthcare...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Mashed

Reese's Is Making It Rain Cups Of Love With This Returning Valentine's Day Item

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are a favorite among candy enthusiasts and chocolate lovers, and per Mental Floss, the cups may even be the most popular Hershey's candy of all time. Some peanut butter lovers use Reese's cups in homemade desserts such as ice cream, cookies, and cheesecake in order to upgrade traditional recipes. In fact, Hershey's has taken note of this trend and has highlighted Reese's recipes on its website with options such as cookie bars, chocolate peanut butter chip fudge, pudding cake, and cupcakes.
RECIPES
Elite Daily

Enjoy Facials And Waffles At This Parks & Rec-Inspired Galentine's Day Stay

Looking to celebrate Galentine’s Day with your “beautiful tropical fish” besties? Well, Club Wyndham is putting together the ultimate weekend getaway package for BFFs inspired by Leslie Knope’s favorite holiday. The Parks and Recreation Galentine’s Day experience from Club Wyndham includes everything you need to “treat yo’ self” from facials to waffles.
LIFESTYLE
TVOvermind

Three “Parks and Recreation” Spinoffs Fans Would Love

It’s been seven years since the last episode of Parks and Recreation, and fans miss every little bit of the show. The cast teased us with a reunion in 2019 as well as a Zoom-focused episode in 2020, but fans of the show obviously still want more. Film School Rejects wrote of Parks and Recreation‘s legacy, emphasizing how likable each and every character is in the show. “We need more sweet, good characters on television, because damn, this anti-hero thing starting to wear thin. Parks and Recreation was populated by an entire cast of these people. (Even the nuts, like Jean-Ralphio and Jeremy Jamm, were actually enjoyable and slightly redeemable throughout.) The show’s own design seemed to work against it as it relates to optimism – after all, Parks and Recreation is about small-town government, and few things are as willfully unfunny and dire as government on any level. But Parks and Recreation twisted that plot point to show the good stuff that government is capable of, even if it’s relatively small in nature. The series finale even ended with the gang installing a new swing at a park, a grand journey eventually greeted with a mild thanks from a slightly concerned citizen, the perfect encapsulation of what the show stood for: small things done well, with love.” Michael Schur’s creation of the show’s main cast is a stroke of genius, but the side characters were also brilliantly written. The showrunners crafted each of them so well that if these characters had their own spinoff, fans would totally watch them. Here are three Parks and Recreation spinoff ideas that showrunners might just want to consider.
TV SERIES
Person
Tequila
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Power 93.7 WBLK

Love The Anthem? It’s A Big Weekend In Orchard Park

If you love to sing and have always dreamed of performing the National Anthem at game or event, there is a vocal workshop happening this weekend in Orchard Park. Imagine, there you are in front of 80,000 fans and it is your moment to shine and honor America with a performance of the National Anthem. Bello-Voice Studio in Orchard Park is offering a 2 hour workshop Saturday.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Grand Island Independent

A Jingle Bell Rockin’ Week for York Parks and Rec Snowblazers Program

YORK -- York Parks and Recreation gave kids a unique opportunity to stay active during Christmas break through their Snowblazers program. The winter blues did not get the best of them as they were busy playing games, watching movies, and making crafts at the York Auditorium from December 27th to December 30th.
YORK, NE
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Star Search on McVay Trail

Today is the final day to participate in the Indianola Parks and Rec Star Search along the McVay Trail. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News everyone is invited to hike along the Mcvay Trail, located between 9th and 15th Streets to find 30 stars of various shapes, sizes, and colors, hidden on the trail, and is a fun way to get the family outside and enjoy the winter air. Kester also said Indianola Parks and Rec will partner with Warren County Conservation to continue trail searches like this in the future.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
foxnebraska.com

Kearney Park and Rec hosts Daddy Daughter Date Night

KEARNEY, Neb. — Daddy Daughter Date Night is set for January 21 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. The event, hosted by Kearney Park and Recreation, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a catered dinner and special dances. Chicken tenders, mac and cheese,...
KEARNEY, NE
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Seabiscuit Horse Actor Dies At 24

Popcorn Deelites, the horse who depicted legendary race horse Seabiscuit in the film of the same name, has died. He was 24. The horse reportedly died as a result of complications from colic. His passing was announced by Old Friends Farm via their social media accounts. The 24-year-old gelding, who had a moderate racing career aside from his Hollywood success, had been retired at Old Friends, a thoroughbred retirement farm in Georgetown, KY., since 2005. According to a statement from the farm, he had been pensioned there alongside his sire, Afternoon Deelites.
GEORGETOWN, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series

Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting Leo E. Landis from the State Historical Society as part of their next Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, discussing how Iowans have been depicted in films like State Fair, Music Man, and Field of Dreams. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Landis will also discuss actors and actresses who hail from Iowa, including the Lane Sisters who grew up in Indianola. The event is on January 25th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend.
INDIANOLA, IA
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
San Diego weekly Reader

The sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood

Academy Award-nominated Andra Day began singing at Chula Vista’s First United Methodist Church, then studied music at the School of Creative and Performing Arts. Her 2012 cover of Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best” peaked at number two on the YouTube Music Charts, resulting in her signing to Warner Bros. Records. Her debut album Cheers to the Fall earned a Best R&B Album nomination at the 2016 Grammy Awards, where she was also up for Best R&B Performance for the song “Rise Up.” As a follow-up to her covid-19 benefit single “Make Your Troubles Go Away,” Day released a cover of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me,” in advance of her Oscar-nominated starring role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a 2021 Hulu biopic about the late singer. This month, Day appears in Eggs Over Easy, a new Discovery+ streaming special that “investigates the often taboo subject of infertility in the black community and brings black women together for an enlightening and empowering dialogue about the sometimes unpredictable path to motherhood.” Keshia Knight Pulliam narrates the program, which also features black women, doctors, and fertility advocates who share their personal experiences including miscarriage, IVF, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and other reproductive issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA

