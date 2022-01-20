ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How worried should I be about catching COVID-19 now?

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsUjW_0drLezMv00

(WHTM) — With COVID-19 cases surging and hospitalizations up once again as the new omicron variant spreads, many are tired of the pandemic that is now stretching into a third calendar year. Pennsylvania health experts say that while the omicron variant may cause more mild infections generally , it is not yet time to let down your guard.

Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant present in the U.S. “Omicron has surprised everyone by the pure magnitude of this wave that’s happened around the world. It’s so much higher and so much more intense than the wave that we had last winter,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y72no_0drLezMv00
New COVID-19 cases per day in Pennsylvania as of Jan. 20, 2022 (Graph from the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard)

“Omicron is more contagious than the previously dominant delta strain of COVID-19,” said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC, but it is also less virulent, meaning it generally causes more mild disease, especially among those who have been vaccinated and boosted.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Goldman noted that hospitalizations are still predominantly occurring among unvaccinated individuals, although the majority of Pennsylvanians are vaccinated . In the UPMC Central Pennsylvania system on Jan. 20, Goldman said, there were 266 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 22 of them were vaccinated while 244 of them were not.

Goldman also said that among vaccinated individuals, those who end up with severe cases tend to be older or immunocompromised. “To put that in perspective, an 80-plus-year-old who is vaccinated has a lower risk of death than a 50-to-65-year-old who is unvaccinated,” Goldman said.

‘How long after contracting COVID-19 can I get it again?’ and other reinfection questions answered

While the protection the initial doses of the vaccine offers against COVID wanes over time, Kontra said the booster shot adds extra protection against hospitalization, death, and even catching the disease in the first place. While the breakthrough rate for fully vaccinated but not boosted individuals is about 50%, the booster lowers the breakthrough rate to 10% or less, Kontra said.

For those with more mild cases of the omicron COVID strain, loss of taste and smell appear to be less common symptoms than with previous variants. More common symptoms include a runny nose, a sore throat, and headaches.

So does omicron’s decreased virulence mean people no longer need to be concerned about catching COVID? Goldman and Kontra said no, not really.

Has omicron peaked in the US?

For one thing, Kontra said, the recent significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases means that even if a smaller percentage of people who catch omicron end up in the hospital, healthcare facilities are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients since there are simply more people contracting the virus.

For example, “If you have half as many people being hospitalized but four times as many people with the disease, you still have more hospitalizations,” Goldman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169P9R_0drLezMv00
Moving average of the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of Jan. 20, 2022 (Graph from the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard)

“While this is a mild infection for each individual, for the health system and for the country as a whole it’s a very serious infection, and so we should do everything we can to prevent it,” Kontra said. (One may harken back to the concept of flattening the curve from the start of the pandemic.)

COVID-19 emergency could end this year, WHO says

Additionally, people who catch omicron or other COVID-19 variants can still spread the virus to others, and Goldman noted that while you personally may not be at high risk for severe disease, you might give it to someone else, like an older parent or immunocompromised individual, whose risk of serious infection is greater.

Kontra says masking, social distancing, washing your hands, and getting vaccinated are all still important at this stage of the pandemic.

Health experts predict that COVID-19 may be working towards its endemic stage in which the virus is consistently present but doesn’t cause the high levels of hospitalizations and deaths that COVID has so far. The flu is one example of an endemic disease. Omicron may offer a hint at the direction in which the coronavirus is shifting.

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

“What’s best for the virus is to be highly contagious and not harm the host. That’s the way it can continue to circulate, and I think that’s the trajectory of the evolution of the COVID-19 virus ,” Kontra described.

“I do agree, I think COVID’s going to become an endemic disease,” said Goldman. “The way it truly becomes just like the flu, unfortunately, is everybody gets vaccinated or infected. It is so contagious that I think everyone who is not currently vaccinated probably in the next three to six months is going to get COVID.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show

NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Infectious Diseases#Whtm#Pennsylvanians#Upmc Central Pennsylvania
abc27 News

Is headache a symptom of the omicron COVID variant?

The omicron variant is forcing us to rethink what COVID-19 looks and feels like in its early days. While fever, coughing and loss of taste were the tell-tale early signs of the first strain of the coronavirus, early research suggests omicron manifests differently, especially early on in the illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: Pediatric COVID-19 cases surge; what are the most common symptoms?

(WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19, specifically cases of the Omicron variant this week. Many of these cases are starting with a sore throat, and Omicron has been seeming to involve the gastrointestinal tract with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; more than was seen with the Delta variant, although this […]
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc27 News

Early pandemic deaths now included in COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program

(WHTM) — Millions of Americans were faced with unexpected funeral expenses after losing loved ones to COVID-19, which is why FEMA created its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program. According to FEMA, to date it’s given out $1,694,959,348 nationwide, with $79,638,194 going to Pennsylvania. To qualify for assistance the death certificate must attribute the death COVID-19, which […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. confirms ‘bank hijacking’ of unemployment system; announces free credit-monitoring

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) said Friday it will provide unemployment compensation (UC) claimants free credit monitoring and confirmed it has “been coordinating with relevant federal partners on the investigation” into the hacking of the UC system. “We actually refer to it as bank hijacking,” Secretary of Labor and Industry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Acting Pa. Health Secretary urges COVID vaccinations in rural Mifflin County

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is focused on encouraging people to get the COVID vaccine and boosters, especially in rural communities. Hospitals in cities and suburbs are overwhelmed with COVID patients, but in rural areas, it’s especially problematic. More than 56,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered at Geisinger […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Group representing key airlines at Harrisburg Int’l: Don’t ‘declare victory prematurely’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Don’t celebrate just yet. That’s the message from the Regional Airline Association, which represents airlines that operate most of the flights at Harrisburg International Airport, amid evidence that the threat of operational chaos related to the debut of 5G cell phone towers could be abating.   As at many mid-sized airports, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy