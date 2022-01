Goose unveiled “Borne,” a new studio single. The song, which has yet to be performed live, marks the first new music of 2022 for the Connecticut-based jam quintet. Last June Goose released Shenanigans Nite Club, a studio album that was years in the making. Guitarist Rick Mitarotonda and multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach appear on the latest episode of The JamBase Podcast. The musicians spoke about the lengthy process that led to Shenanigans Nite Club and hinted at a new studio album in which they took the opposite approach is to come.

