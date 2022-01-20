ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard helps OKCPD fundraiser

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RS6ZB_0drLePmt00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Iconic boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard is in the corner of the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League’s fundraiser to help inner-city youngsters.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) will host OKC Charity Fight Night tonight – Thursday, Jan. 20 – at The Criterion as part of their Fight for Kids initiative, and the legendary Sugar Ray will be on hand to give his support.

OKCPS raises guest teacher pay

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase uniforms and equipment for Oklahoma City fifth and sixth graders who play Athletic League sports, including basketball, soccer, touch football, cheer and volleyball, according to Lt. Fernando Hernandez with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

PAL has raised money to help inner-city kids with their athletic endeavors for 31 years, and the Fight Night fundraiser has been held for around 13 years, according to Hernandez.

The fight card includes both boxing and mixed martial art matches. The event is sold out.

Yelp names ‘Top 100’ restaurants, OKC has two on the list

The annual event usually raises around $200,000, Hernandez said.

Leonard, an Olympic Gold Medalist who won several world championships in numerous weight classes from welterweight to light heavyweight, stopped by OKCPD on Thursday and posed for photos with officers and it was shared on Facebook. You can see those photos in the below gallery:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMYpF_0drLePmt00
    Courtesy OKCPD Facebook page.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byo6o_0drLePmt00
    Courtesy OKCPD Facebook page.
  • Courtesy OKCPD Facebook page.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPxhJ_0drLePmt00
    Courtesy OKCPD Facebook page.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZLPa_0drLePmt00
    Courtesy OKCPD Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Leonard, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sugar Ray Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Martial Art#Charity#Combat#Okcpd#Okc Charity Fight Night#Pal
KFOR

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
KFOR

Baylor Sweeps Sooners, OU Men’s Basketball Loses Fourth Straight

The University of Oklahoma men’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game after Baylor completed a season sweep of the Sooners with a 64-51 win. Baylor scored 35 points off of OU’s 25 turnovers, a season high. The Sooners 25 turnovers was the most by any Big 12 team this season. Porter Moser’s team was […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
KFOR

KFOR

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy