Trumbull sheriff warns of phone scam

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

It was brought to the sheriff’s attention that someone received a phone call from someone who said they were a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said they will never call anyone to solicit money or payment of any kind.

Anyone with questions can call the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 330-675-2730.

