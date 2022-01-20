Trumbull sheriff warns of phone scam
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent phone scam.
It was brought to the sheriff's attention that someone received a phone call from someone who said they were a deputy.
The sheriff’s office said they will never call anyone to solicit money or payment of any kind.
Anyone with questions can call the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office at 330-675-2730.
