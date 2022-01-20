ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Jan. 20, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
WANTED: David J. Freda, 45, of Wausau. Jan. 13, 2022: Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, stalking, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, battery, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Robert T. Bagwell, 50, of Wausau. Jan. 18, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver

Trial dates set for suspect in fatal Wausau shooting

Trial dates have been set for a 45-year-old man accused in a May 15 fatal shooting on Wausau’s west side that left one person dead. Michael L. Turner, of Wausau, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in a case filed May 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Turner is being held on a $1 million cash bond.
On probation, Mosinee woman accused of providing near-fatal dose in drug overdose

A 20-year-old woman who was given a withheld sentence on burglary charges in September is now accused of selling drugs to a Wausau man who overdosed and nearly died. Ivy C. Zastrow-Hanson, of Mosinee, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs and other related offenses in a case filed Jan. 14 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say Zastrow-Hanson was arrested the morning of Jan. 12 at an east-side tavern following an investigation.
Wausau-area man accused of impersonating a firefighter in July rescue effort

A 25-year-old Weston man is accused of impersonating a firefighter during a July effort to rescue a missing boater north of Wausau, according to court documents. Police say Keyiondra J. Smith-Chamness was out on bond ordered in a 2019 case involving exposing a child to harmful material when he donned a firefighter uniform and gear and arrived at a boat landing where Village of Maine rescue crews were working. Charges of impersonating a firefighter and bail jumping were filed Jan. 13 against Smith-Chamness in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Wisconsin man convicted of killing, dismembering his parents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury on Thursday convicted a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents last summer. Jurors deliberated for just over two hours before finding 23-year-old Chandler Halderson guilty on all counts related to the July 1 killing of 50-year-old Bart Halderson and 53-year-old Krista Halderson at their home in Windsor, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
Wausau man accused of supplying near-fatal dose of drugs for the third time

A 45-year-old man who was on the run from probation is accused of selling a near-fatal dose of heroin to a Wausau man – the third such accusation in less than five years. In July 2017, Christopher Harter was accused of smuggling heroin into a local hospital and giving the drug to a patient who overdosed in the bathroom. The man, a friend of Harter’s, survived.
Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin was found guilty on all charges Tuesday. The jury came back with the verdict less than two hours, including a break for pizza, after the closing arguments in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25, who was charged in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.
Suspect in multiple, near-fatal overdoses in Wausau sentenced to prison

A 30-year-old woman arrested after a months-long investigation into several near-fatal drug overdoses in Wausau will spend several years in prison, after her sentencing Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court. Briana Butterfield was wanted in three counties and had Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Gabapentin, THC and drug paraphernalia in her possession at...
Merrill mom nears plea deal in toddler’s death

A plea deal appears to be in the works for a Merrill-area mother charged in connection with her 15-month-old son’s death. Amber Paige Boyd, 23, faces charges in Lincoln County Circuit Court of child neglect where the consequence is death, two additional child neglect charges, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine in the presence of a child younger than 14 and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Cody Gene Robertson, is also charged in the case.
Suspect identified, bond set in fatal Merrill shooting

A 27-year-old man accused of fatally shooing a woman Tuesday in Merrill is being held on a $25,000 cash bond, as he faces two felony charges. Tanner Graap was charged Jan. 19 in Lincoln County Circuit Court with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Wausau area obituaries January 21, 2022

Sue Pergolski, 57, Rothschild, passed away Monday, January 17th, 2022 at home with complications from Covid and dementia following a short hospitalization. Sue was born April 19, 1964 in Wausau, daughter of Ronald and Rometta Goetsch, She graduated from Wausau East High School and attended Northcentral Technical College. Sue married...
Letters: Dist. 4 candidate outlines his ideas ahead of February primary

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Police: Woman fatally shot in Merrill, suspect in custody

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Merrill woman, according to police. The woman was shot at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, accidentally discharged the weapon. The woman was unresponsive when rescue crews...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Log, week ending Jan. 17, 2022

Significant events reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the previous week:. A 45 year old Weston man was arrested Monday afternoon following a traffic crash on County Rd K in the Town of Scott. Following the crash the driver fled the scene and was later located and arrested on the following charges: 5 arrest warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and obstructing an officer.
Wausau area births, Jan. 18

Michael Knauf and Taylor Kern announce the birth of their daughter Gracelyn Rayne, born Nov. 29, 2021. Gracelyn weighed 6 pounds. Sheldon and Morgan Wendler announce the birth of their daughter Rylee Rae, born at 8:52 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021. Rylee weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Zak and Michelle Kickhaver...
United Way of Marathon County seeks community input

United Way of Marathon County wants to hear from you. Residents of Marathon County are invited to provide critical input about local social issues through a community survey being conducted by United Way of Marathon County. Beginning today and ending Friday, January 28, an online community survey is open to...
