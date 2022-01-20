ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Vows To Never Take Tristan Thompson ‘Back’: She Thought He ‘Changed’

By Cynthia Cook
 2 days ago

After dealing with her ex Tristan Thompson’s transgressions, Khloe Kardashian is reportedly done with the relationship for good.

After the devastating events of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s betrayal — yet again — Khloe Kardashian is ready to move on for good. “It took a lot for Khloé to get back with Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE on Jan. 20. “They had such amazing family time during the lockdown. Khloé really believed that Tristan had changed.”

The source continued, “They were moving ahead with trying for a second baby. They were talking about moving in together permanently. Tristan even sold his LA house. Khloé thought he would finally respect their family unit. To find out that it was all a lie, was shocking to her. She is still struggling with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epX1J_0drLeCYg00
Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian step out (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

Earlier this month, Tristan confirmed he fathered a child with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, the woman who is suing him for child support and additional parental-related issues. During the time the NBA player admitted to sleeping with Maralee, he was publicly dating Khloe as they gave their relationship another shot during the pandemic. “She has a great support system,” the source continued to PEOPLE concerning Khloe’s current status. “They are helping her to move on. This is it for her relationship with Tristan. She says she will never take him back again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382VUZ_0drLeCYg00
Khloe Kardashian (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

Even with all the drama, another source close to the KarJenner clan revealed to HL that Khloe isn’t giving up on love anytime soon. “Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” they explained.

Another insider told us, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” (Khloe’s camp was also contacted for comment.)

The Good American founder wants to make sure she’s treated how she deserved this time around. One of our insiders said, “Khloe knows her worth, and she’s done with the days of settling for a man who doesn’t deserve her… She is super loyal and committed to a partner and she just expects that in return.”

Comments / 46

Lilly Strong
2d ago

For 9 months Khloe you and he denied knowing this women was preggers with his 3 Rd child...get your child support and move on

Reply(3)
13
Sid700
2d ago

Sometimes tender hearts have to take a beating before they understand. I'm glad she finally got angry and hurt enough to realize that he won't change. She should congratulate herself for trying so hard to create this family and surviving the failure, it wasn't her fault. Be strong and move on. Your daughter will reap the benefits of a strong mom!

Reply(1)
6
Funnyuask
2d ago

Maury povich could've helped you out, then you could've ended it on Jerry Springer.👶🤜🤛😁👍

Reply(1)
9
