Jeep's most compact model, the Renegade, has been available since the 2015 model year in the US. The compact SUV received several updates through the years, with the 2019 model receiving cosmetic enhancements like a larger radiator grille, LED headlamps, and redesigned bumpers giving the littlest Jeep more presence. Minor trim and body changes were bestowed upon the Renegade late last year. At the time, Jeep only revealed a handful of images of the new Renegade, but we can now get an even closer look at it thanks to Stellantis in Brazil.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO