ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Peru: 21 beaches polluted by spill linked to Tonga eruption

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA – Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga....

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Tsunami From Tonga Volcano Eruption Causes Massive Oil Spill In Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga. President Pedro Castillo...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Traditional fishermen in despair over Peru oil spill

Hundreds of traditional fisherman living just outside the Peruvian capital fear their livelihoods are ruined following an oil spill caused by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away. Authorities called the spill, caused by an eruption on the other side of the Pacific near Tonga, the worst ecological disaster in Lima in recent times. Traditional fisherman in Ventanilla, a district to the north of Lima's port in Callao, on Wednesday protested outside the gates of the Pampilla Refinery owned by Spanish energy giant Repsol, demanding compensation for the spill that occurred as freak waves hit a tanker during offloading on Saturday. "How will we live now? That's our worry," Miguel Angell Nunez, who led the protest, told AFP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Oil Spill#Volcano#Lima#Repsol#V Squez#The United Nations#Peruvian#Italian#La Pampilla
US News and World Report

Peru Says Oil Spill Caused by Tonga Waves Is an 'Ecological Disaster'

LIMA (Reuters) - An oil spill at a refinery in Peru during high waves caused by the explosion last weekend of a volcano in Tonga is an "ecological disaster," the Peruvian government said on Wednesday. The foreign ministry said that the oil spill had harmed animal and plant life in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Peru declares environmental emergency on coastal area hit by oil spill

Peru declared an environmental emergency Saturday to battle an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. The stunningly powerful eruption last Saturday of an undersea volcano near Tonga unleashed tsunami waves around the Pacific and as far away as the United States. In Peru, the oil spill near Lima has fouled beaches, killed birds and harmed the fishing and tourism industries. With its 90-day decree, the government said it plans "sustainable management" of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery last Saturday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy