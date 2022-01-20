ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Cooperative allostery and structural dynamics of streptavidin at cryogenic- and ambient-temperature

By Esra Ayan
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultimeric protein assemblies are abundant in nature. Streptavidin is an attractive protein that provides a paradigm system to investigate the intra- and intermolecular interactions of multimeric protein complexes. Also, it offers a versatile tool for biotechnological applications. Here, we present two apo-streptavidin structures, the first one is an ambient temperature Serial...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

An infectious SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 Omicron virus escapes neutralization by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The emergence of the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is concerning for antibody countermeasure efficacy because of the number of mutations in the spike protein. In this study, we tested a panel of anti-receptor-binding domain monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) corresponding to those in clinical use by Vir Biotechnology (S309, the parent mAb of VIR-7831 (sotrovimab)), AstraZeneca (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130, the parent mAbs of AZD8895 and AZD1061), Regeneron (REGN10933 and REGN10987), Eli Lilly (LY-CoV555 and LY-CoV016) and Celltrion (CT-P59) for their ability to neutralize an infectious B.1.1.529 Omicron isolate. Several mAbs (LY-CoV555, LY-CoV016, REGN10933, REGN10987 and CT-P59) completely lost neutralizing activity against B.1.1.529 virus in both Vero-TMPRSS2 and Vero-hACE2-TMPRSS2 cells, whereas others were reduced (COV2-2196 and COV2-2130 combination, ~12-fold decrease) or minimally affected (S309). Our results suggest that several, but not all, of the antibodies in clinical use might lose efficacy against the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global fine-scale changes in ambient NO during COVID-19 lockdowns

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is an important contributor to air pollution and can adversely affect human health1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9. A decrease in NO2 concentrations has been reported as a result of lockdown measures to reduce the spread of COVID-1910,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20. Questions remain, however, regarding the relationship of satellite-derived atmospheric column NO2 data with health-relevant ambient ground-level concentrations, and the representativeness of limited ground-based monitoring data for global assessment. Here we derive spatially resolved, global ground-level NO2 concentrations from NO2 column densities observed by the TROPOMI satellite instrument at sufficiently fine resolution (approximately one"‰kilometre) to allow assessment of individual cities during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 compared to 2019. We apply these estimates to quantify NO2 changes in more than 200 cities, including 65 cities without available ground monitoring, largely in lower-income regions. Mean country-level population-weighted NO2 concentrations are 29%"‰Â±"‰3% lower in countries with strict lockdown conditions than in those without. Relative to long-term trends, NO2 decreases during COVID-19 lockdowns exceed recent Ozone Monitoring Instrument (OMI)-derived year-to-year decreases from emission controls, comparable to 15"‰Â±"‰4 years of reductions globally. Our case studies indicate that the sensitivity of NO2 to lockdowns varies by country and emissions sector, demonstrating the critical need for spatially resolved observational information provided by these satellite-derived surface concentration estimates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Health improvements of type 2 diabetic patients through diet and diet plus fecal microbiota transplantation

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major public health problem, and gut microbiota dysbiosis has been implicated in the emergence of T2D in humans. Dietary interventions can indirectly influence the health status of patients with type 2 diabetes through their modulatory effects on the intestinal microbiota. In recent years, fecal microbiota transplantation is becoming familiar as a new medical treatment that can rapidly improve intestinal health. We conducted a 90-day controlled open-label trial to evaluate the health improvement ability of a specially designed diet, and the diet combined with fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). According to our study, both diet and diet plus FMT treatments showed great potential in controlling blood glucose and blood pressure levels. Sequencing the V4 region of 16S rRNA gene on the Illumina MiniSeq platform revealed a shift of intestinal microbial community in T2D patients, and the changes were also observed in response to the treatments. FMT changed the gut microbiota more quickly than diet. Beneficial bacterium, such as Bifidobacterium, increased along the study and was negatively correlated with blood glucose, blood pressure, blood lipid and BMI. Sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB), Bilophila and Desulfovibrio, decreased significantly after treatment, showed a positive correlation with blood glucose indices. Thus, the specially designed diet is beneficial to improve blood glucose control in diabetic patients, it also showed the potential to reverse dyslipidemia and dysarteriotony.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Thickness of retinal pigment epithelium"“Bruch's membrane complex in adult Chinese using optical coherence tomography

To study thickness of RPE"“BM complex in adult Chinese subjects and its correlation with systemic and ocular biometric parameters. Population-based longitudinal study. Cross-sectional study. Participants. The population-based Beijing Eye Study 2011 included 3468 individuals with a mean age of 64.6"‰Â±"‰9.8 years (range: 50"“93 years).
CHINA
Nature.com

Phase diagram of a distorted kagome antiferromagnet and application to Y-kapellasite

We investigate the magnetism of a previously unexplored distorted spin-1/2 kagome model consisting of three symmetry-inequivalent nearest-neighbor antiferromagnetic Heisenberg couplings Jâ¬¡, J, and \(J^{\prime}\), and uncover a rich ground state phase diagram even at the classical level. Using analytical arguments and numerical techniques we identify a collinear \(\overrightarrow{Q}=0\) magnetic phase, two unusual non-collinear coplanar \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) phases and a classical spin liquid phase with a degenerate manifold of non-coplanar ground states, resembling the jammed spin liquid phase found in the context of a bond-disordered kagome antiferromagnet. We further show with density functional theory calculations that the recently synthesized Y-kapellasite Y3Cu9(OH)19Cl8 is a realization of this model and predict its ground state to lie in the region of \(\overrightarrow{Q}=(1/3,1/3)\) order, which remains stable even after the inclusion of quantum fluctuation effects within variational Monte Carlo and pseudofermion functional renormalization group. The presented model opens a new direction in the study of kagome antiferromagnets.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Stimulation of ambient energy generated electric field on crop plant growth

Eco-friendly technologies are of great significance to agricultural sustainability due to the environmental damage caused by agricultural activities. Here, we report a wind and rain energy-driven electrical stimulation system for enhancing crop production. The system is based on an all-weather triboelectric nanogenerator (AW-TENG), which is composed of a bearing-and-hair structured triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) and a raindrop-driven TENG. Treated by the self-generated high-voltage electric field, the system can increase pea seeds germination speed by ~26.3% and pea yield by ~17.9%. By harvesting environmental wind and raindrop energy, the AW-TENG can be used to drive various agricultural sensors for optimizing plant growth. This work provides a fresh direction for self-powered systems in safe, efficient and eco-friendly agricultural production improvement and may profoundly contribute to the construction of a sustainable economy.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Interactions between a polygenic risk score for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid concentration, eating behaviour, and body composition in children

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between eating behaviour and current body weight has been described. However little is known about the effect of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) in this relationship. Genetic contribution to a certain condition is derived from a combination of small effects from many genetic variants, and polygenic risk scores (PRS) summarize these effects. A PRS based on a GWAS for plasma docosahexaenoic fatty acid (DHA) has been created, based on SNPs from 9 genes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combining RSPH9 founder mutation screening and next-generation sequencing analysis is efficient for primary ciliary dyskinesia diagnosis in Saudi patients

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a clinically and genetically heterogeneous ciliopathy. Dysfunction of motile respiratory and nodal cilia results in sinopulmonary symptoms associated with laterality defects (LD) found in half of the patients. The molecular basis of the disease is insufficiently investigated in patients originating from the Arabian Peninsula. In a group of 16 unrelated Saudi patients clinically suspected of PCD and among whom only 5 (31%) had LD, we first screened by PCR-RFLP two founder mutations, RSPH9 c.804_806del and CCDC39 c.2190del previously identified in patients from the Arabian Peninsula and Tunisia, respectively. When negative, targeted panel or whole-exome sequencing was performed. Three patients were homozygous for the mutation in RSPH9, which encodes an axonemal protein that is absent from nodal cilia. None of the patients carried the CCDC39 founder mutation frequent in Tunisia. NGS analysis showed that nine patients had homozygous mutations in PCD genes. In total, sequential RFLP and NGS analysis solved 75% (12/16) of cases and identified ten distinct mutations, among which six are novel, in nine different genes. These results, which highlight the genetic heterogeneity of PCD in Saudi Arabia, show that the RSPH9 c.804_806del mutation is a prevalent mutation among Saudi patients, whereas the CCDC39 c.2190del ancestral allele is most likely related to the Berber population. This study shows that RSPH9 founder mutation first-line screening and NGS analysis is efficient for the genetic exploration of PCD in Saudi patients. The RSPH9 founder mutation accounts for the low rate of LD among Saudi patients.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
aithority.com

Scientists From The Gwangju Institute Of Science And Technology Reveal Ultrafast Melting Dynamics In Matter Heated To Extreme Temperatures

Femtosecond X-ray snapshots of warm dense copper electrons reveal elusive phenomena predicted over a decade ago. Intense laser pulses lasting only femtoseconds (10-15 s) can create extreme states of matter usually found inside planets and stars. Conventional physical models, however, are unable to describe the electron dynamics in such states. Scientists from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea have now explored non-equilibrium dynamics in copper electrons heated to temperatures over 20,000 K, presenting findings that may open new doors for fusion, laser cutting, and nanosurgery.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Cryptic population structure and transmission dynamics uncovered for Schistosoma mansoni populations by genetic analyses

Patterns of diversity in pathogen genomes provide a window into the spatiotemporal spread of disease. In this study, we tested the hypothesis that Schistosoma mansoni parasites form genetic clusters that coincide with the communities of their human hosts. We also looked for genetic clustering of parasites at the sub-community level. Our data consists of 14 microsatellite DNA markers, typed from pooled DNA samples from \(N=254\) infected individuals living in three Brazilian communities. We found a one-to-one correspondence between genetic clusters found by K-means cluster analysis and communities when \(K = 3\). These clusters are also easily identified in a neighbor-joining tree and principal coordinates plots. K-means analysis with \(K > 3\) also reveals genetic clusters of parasites at the sub-community level. These sub-clusters also appear on the neighbor-joining tree and principal coordinates plots. A surprising finding is a genetic relationship between subgroups in widely separated human communities. This connection suggests the existence of common transmission sites that have wide influence. In summary, the genetic structure of S. mansoni in Brazil juxtaposes local isolation that is occasionally broken by long-range migration. Permanent eradication of schistosomes will require both local efforts and the identification of regional infection reservoirs.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A resurrection of the Haber"“Weiss reaction

Arising from Zhao et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20071-w (2020) As Elimelech et al.1 point out, there is a legitimate need for a method that produces singlet dioxygen (1Î”gO2) efficiently, because this species plays a role in a research fields like environmental science and biochemistry. They1 describe a flow-through filtration process whereby singlet dioxygen is generated electrochemically. The mechanism proposed by Elimelech et al.1 for its production is based on the reduction of hydrogen peroxide by superoxide, the infamous Haber"“Weiss reaction, and is therefore incorrect. Furthermore, the evidence for formation of singlet dioxygen is questionable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and risk factors of acute acquired concomitant esotropia in last 5 years: a retrospective case"“control study

A remarkable increase in the number and proportion of surgical patients with acute acquired concomitant esotropia (AACE) has been noted in our hospital in recent years. We aimed to analyse the clinical characteristics and associated risk factors of this increasing number of strabismus in last 5 years. Methods. Medical information...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structural evolution of tunneling oxide passivating contact upon thermal annealing

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13180-y, published online 16 October 2017. The original version of this Article contains errors in EquationÂ 5 where a negative sign is omitted. EquationÂ 5:. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Energy and Environment, Graduate School of Energy and Environment, (Green School), Korea University, 02841,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Characterization of the shape-staggering effect in mercury nuclei

In the version of the article originally published, an affiliation was missing for N. A. Althubiti. The Physics Department, Faculty of Science, Jouf University, Aljouf, Saudi Arabia should have been included. These authors contributed equally: T. Day Goodacre, S. Sels. CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. B. A. Marsh,Â T. Day Goodacre,Â V....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Targeted newborn metabolomics: prediction of gestational age from cord blood

Our study sought to determine whether metabolites from a retrospective collection of banked cord blood specimens could accurately estimate gestational age and to validate these findings in cord blood samples from Busia, Uganda. Study Design. Forty-seven metabolites were measured by tandem mass spectrometry or enzymatic assays from 942 banked cord...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The association of dietary fibre intake and the IL13 rs20541 polymorphism with the risk of gastric cancer: a case-control study in Korea

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The beneficial effect of fibre intake on reducing the risk of gastric cancer (GC) has been emphasized in recent years; however, the findings from the existing literature have been ambiguous. Fibre and anti-inflammatory cytokines are associated with GC through inflammation. We investigated whether a higher fibre intake reduces GC risk and whether the IL13 rs20541 single-nucleotide polymorphism interacts with fibre intake to modify GC risk.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of anthropometric parameters as a risk factor for development of diabetic retinopathy in patients with diabetes mellitus

To study the relationship of body fat distribution in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM), and its long-term complications like diabetic retinopathy (DR), in Indian population. Methods. This was a prospective, cross-sectional observational study involving 1773 subjects diagnosed with DM and 1778 age and gender-matched individuals. The patients with DM were...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

