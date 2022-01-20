ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch the Tape: Texas A&M Aggies

 2 days ago
There is no such thing as an ugly win in the Southeastern Conference. That is especially true when playing on the road. On Wednesday night, Kentucky went into Reed Arena and defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 64-58 to move to 15-3, 5-1 in the SEC. The Aggies were a perfect 10-0...

