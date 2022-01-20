ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU offers 2023 4-star cornerback Javien Toviano

By Peter Warren about 7 hours
LSU has jumped into the mix for one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 cycle in Arlington (Texas) Martin four-star cornerback Javien Toviano. The Tigers extended Toviano a scholarship offer Thursday. Toviano is the No. 24 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a...

